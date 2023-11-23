Tributes paid following death of popular Irish language teacher who taught in London

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a woman who was a popular Irish language teacher in London for many years.

Siobhan O'Neill died on November 20, while in the care of Youghal Community Hospital in Cork.

A native of Youghal, Ms O’Neill (née O'Riordan), spent many years living in London before returning to her home county.

While in the capital, she was a popular Irish language teacher who taught at the London Irish Womens' Centre, an organisation based in Stoke Newington from 1983-2012.

The centre, which was founded to support generations of Irish women in London, was the focus of a documentary in 2013 titled Breaking Ground: The Story of the London Irish Women’s Centre.

Ms O’Neill also taught Irish language classes to adults and children at the London Irish Centre in the 1980s and 90s and around the same time was involved in the creation of the Faculty of Irish Studies at the North London Polytechnic.

Former colleagues and students have described Ms O’Neill as “a class lady” and a “marvellous woman” as news of her death spread through the Irish community in London this week.

“I am very sorry to hear of Siobhán's passing, she taught Irish language classes at the London Irish Women's Centre many decades ago,” Brid Boland said.

“She was one class lady and beloved of all who worked there,” she added.

“I hadn't seen her in years but remember her fondly. May her beautiful soul rest in peace.”

Donal O Tuama and Maire Ni Dhuda were both former students of Ms O’Neill’s in London.

“We both attended Siobhan's Irish classes in London many years ago,” they said.

“She was a marvellous woman and a gifted teacher.”

Cork-based Denis O’Dwyer recalled Ms O'Neill's impact on the Irish community in London.

“Siobhan was an inspirational lady who loved Ireland; our native language; music, song, dance and arts," he said.

“She was the driving force behind the establishment of the Faculty of Irish Studies at the North London Polytechnic in the 1980's.

“She and her husband Liam stood shoulder to shoulder for Ireland in London. Those of us lucky enough to get to know them treasure that time forever."

Ms O’Neill leaves behind her children Maggie, Eileen, John and Joanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and wider family members and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband Liam, her grandson Jamie, brothers Diarmuid, Sean, Donal and sisters Gobnait, Eileen and Theresa.

Her funeral mass takes place on Friday, November 24 at 12noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Youghal.