Tributes paid to former soccer player who died following assault in Limerick

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died following an assault in Limerick city.

The 48-year-old, who has been named locally as Alan Bourke, was assaulted at around 10.25pm on Friday outside Colbert Station on Parnell Street.

Gardaí attended the scene and found the victim with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died.

According to Independent.ie, Mr Bourke was a former junior Republic of Ireland soccer player and also played for Mungret Regional FC in the 1990s.

In a statement, the club described Mr Bourke as a 'talented player' and revealed there would be a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday's junior soccer fixtures in Limerick.

"All at Mungret Regional FC are saddened to hear of the passing of former player Alan Bourke," said the statement from the club.

"Alan joined the club when he was 17 and played minor for 2 years under manager Dermot Doolan, played Junior under Pat Irwin, and was on the 1994 Munster Junior Cup winning team that were also FAI Cup runners up in 1996.

"The team were awarded a Civic Reception by the then Mayor of Limerick, Jan O'Sullivan.

"Alan wore the club's number 9 Jersey and he was a really talented player for the club.

"There will be a minute’s silence at today's matches as a sign of respect.

"All at Mungret Regional FC would like to pass on their condolences to Alan's family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace."

Limerick rugby club St Mary's, who Mr Bourke also previously played for, also offered their condolences.

"The club is saddened to hear of the passing of Alan Bourke," said the club.

"Alan was part of our all-conquering under 18 team in 1989-90.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the Bourke family at this very difficult time.

"May he Rest in Peace."

An incredibly sad day in Limerick City West today and a very somber mood around Parnell Street this evening. My thoughts are with Alan Bourke’s family and friends at this time https://t.co/3XBqgVMwWo — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) April 16, 2022

The investigation into Mr Bourke's death is ongoing however no arrests have yet been made.

A post mortem has been carried out by the state pathologist, however gardaí have not released the results for operational reasons.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Parnell Street area of Limerick between 10pm and 10.40pm on Friday and who witnessed anything to contact them.

They have also asked road users in the area at the time, who may have camera footage, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.