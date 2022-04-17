Tributes paid to former soccer player who died following assault in Limerick
News

Tributes paid to former soccer player who died following assault in Limerick

The incident happened on Parnell Street near Colbert Station (Image: Google Street View)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died following an assault in Limerick city.

The 48-year-old, who has been named locally as Alan Bourke, was assaulted at around 10.25pm on Friday outside Colbert Station on Parnell Street.

Gardaí attended the scene and found the victim with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but later died.

According to Independent.ie, Mr Bourke was a former junior Republic of Ireland soccer player and also played for Mungret Regional FC in the 1990s.

In a statement, the club described Mr Bourke as a 'talented player' and revealed there would be a minute’s silence ahead of Sunday's junior soccer fixtures in Limerick.

"All at Mungret Regional FC are saddened to hear of the passing of former player Alan Bourke," said the statement from the club.

"Alan joined the club when he was 17 and played minor for 2 years under manager Dermot Doolan, played Junior under Pat Irwin, and was on the 1994 Munster Junior Cup winning team that were also FAI Cup runners up in 1996.

"The team were awarded a Civic Reception by the then Mayor of Limerick, Jan O'Sullivan.

"Alan wore the club's number 9 Jersey and he was a really talented player for the club.

"There will be a minute’s silence at today's matches as a sign of respect.

"All at Mungret Regional FC would like to pass on their condolences to Alan's family and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace."

Limerick rugby club St Mary's, who Mr Bourke also previously played for, also offered their condolences.

"The club is saddened to hear of the passing of Alan Bourke," said the club.

"Alan was part of our all-conquering under 18 team in 1989-90.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the Bourke family at this very difficult time.

"May he Rest in Peace."

The investigation into Mr Bourke's death is ongoing however no arrests have yet been made.

A post mortem has been carried out by the state pathologist, however gardaí have not released the results for operational reasons.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Parnell Street area of Limerick between 10pm and 10.40pm on Friday and who witnessed anything to contact them.

They have also asked road users in the area at the time, who may have camera footage, to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Limerick

Related

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning
News 6 days ago

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning

By: Gerard Donaghy

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Dublin
News 1 week ago

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man in his 60s dies following collision in Co. Cork
News 1 month ago

Man in his 60s dies following collision in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers
Sport 19 hours ago

Giorgos Giakoumakis will miss the Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend
Sport 21 hours ago

Leinster and Munster Senior Hurling Championships details for this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dillian Whyte's confidant hits out at Tyson Fury for 'treating fans like s***'
Sport 22 hours ago

Dillian Whyte's confidant hits out at Tyson Fury for 'treating fans like s***'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht
Sport 23 hours ago

Report: James Lowe scored four tries for Leinster in 56-20 win over Connacht

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Munster have made five changes for the second second leg against Exeter Chiefs
Sport 1 day ago

ICYMI: Munster have made five changes for the second second leg against Exeter Chiefs

By: Conor O'Donoghue