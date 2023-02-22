University to return human remains taken from Irish island more than 130 years ago
News

University to return human remains taken from Irish island more than 130 years ago

St Colman’s monastery on Inishbofin, from where the remains were taken (Image: Fáilte Ireland, courtesy Roisin Murray and Imelda Reidy)

HUMAN remains taken without consent from a monastery on an Irish island are to be returned more than 130 years after they were removed.

The 13 skulls taken from Inishbofin in 1890 have been stored at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) ever since.

Today, the university apologised and announced the remains would be returned to the island, off the coast of Co. Galway in the west of Ireland.

"I am sorry for the upset that was caused by our retaining of these remains and I thank the Inishbofin community for their advocacy and engagement with us on this issue," said TCD Provost Dr Linda Doyle.

Diary

The partial skeletal remains of 13 people were taken from St Colman's monastery on Inishbofin in July 1890 by ethnologist Alfred Cort Haddon and student Andrew Francis Dixon.

Dixon would later become Professor of Anatomy at TCD.

According to Haddon's record of events in his diary, the pair did not seek the community's consent before taking the remains.

The decision to remove them was likely due to the contemporary interest in the fields of craniometry and anthropometry.

Inishbofin lies off the west coast of Ireland (Image: Fáilte Ireland, courtesy Declan Surpless)

The crania have remained at TCD ever since, however the decision to return them was approved today by the Board of the University.

It followed a period of research, analysis and public consultation overseen by the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, in what was the first case to come under their consideration.

Further engagement will now take place with the Inishbofin community to identify an appropriate way of returning the remains.

'Community's wishes'

"We will now work with the community to ensure that the remains are returned in a respectful manner and in accordance with the community's wishes," added Dr Doyle.

"I want to thank everyone who engaged with the process that we have put in place to address issues of this nature.

"I am glad that we have made an evidence-based decision and that our process allowed all points of view to be heard."

Professor Eoin O'Sullivan, Senior Dean and Chair of Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, was pleased with the outcome of the group's first case.

"The evidence-based process Trinity has engaged in has, we believe, proved its worth," he said.

"The Trinity Legacies Review Working Group will continue to engage with Trinity's legacy issues on a case-by-case basis."

See More: Co. Galway, Galway, Inishbofin, TCD

Related

'Exceptional young men': Tributes paid after three teenagers die in Galway pier tragedy
News 1 week ago

'Exceptional young men': Tributes paid after three teenagers die in Galway pier tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ireland's 12 most beautiful villages and towns have been named
News 1 year ago

Ireland's 12 most beautiful villages and towns have been named

By: Irish Post

Man sadly dies during adventure race in Co. Galway
News 1 year ago

Man sadly dies during adventure race in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Unionist alarm amidst British skullduggery
News 19 hours ago

Unionist alarm amidst British skullduggery

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Civic society platform launched ahead of 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
News 1 day ago

Civic society platform launched ahead of 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

By: Fiona Audley

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in horror Galway crash
News 1 day ago

Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian killed in horror Galway crash

By: Irish Post

Delight as British Government commits to progressing Dáithí’s Law in Westminster this week
News 1 day ago

Delight as British Government commits to progressing Dáithí’s Law in Westminster this week

By: Fiona Audley

Chris Heaton-Harris makes six appointments to Equalities Commission for Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Chris Heaton-Harris makes six appointments to Equalities Commission for Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley