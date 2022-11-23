Tributes pour in following death of solicitor and TikTok star Richard Grogan

TRIBUTES HAVE been paid to Irish employment law specialist Richard Grogan whose passing was announced this morning.

In a tweet this morning, the Law Society of Ireland said it was deeply saddened to learn of Grogan's passing.

"Richard was a tireless advocate, both in proceedings and in the public arena.

"We will miss his energy, humour, and deep commitment to the profession. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

"Ar dheis de go raibh a h-anam dilis."

— Law Society Ireland (@LawSocIreland) November 23, 2022

Grogan was well-known online as a result of becoming a social media star on TikTok.

People would submit their queries in relation to their employment rights, and Grogan would record himself giving out advice for free.

The videos quickly exploded in popularity, amassing nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, and over two million likes, with viewers appreciating his matter-of-fact approach.

He commonly ended his videos with the phrase “that’s the law, and that’s a fact”.

One Twitter user said he "helped thousands with his social media platform, myself included. The best in his field - that's the law and that's a fact."

Another said:

"Truly one of the most genuine, kindest and most informal lawyer and content creator, known world and not just in Ireland, he will honestly be missed."

With over 30 years experience, Grogan specialised in employment law.

At Richard Grogan & Associates, Grogan also provided mediation services, both in employment disputes as an alternative to Court proceedings or claims to the Workplace Relations Commission and workplace mediation.

He was educated at Blackrock College before studing Law at UCD where he obtained an Honours BCL. Grogan qualified as a solicitor in 1979 and later qualified as an Associate of the Taxation Institute of Ireland.

He was a founding member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners in Ireland and he was a member of the Employment Law Association of Ireland and the Dublin Solicitors Bar Association.