News

Trinity College Dublin formally cuts all ties with Israel

TRINITY College Dublin has announced it will cut ties with all Israeli universities and companies.

The decision, made by the university’s board this week, follows growing public outrage in Ireland over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. A taskforce, formed last year, recommended full divestment from Israel.

“This taskforce was created following the board-approved resolution statement after the encampment on campus last year,” Trinity said in a public statement.

 Chaired by former High Court President Mary Irvine, the taskforce met over a dozen times, reviewed a variety of evidence and received nearly a hundred written submissions from students and staff.

 “I want to thank Mary Irvine and the other members of the taskforce who contributed significant time and expertise over the past year to consider these important issues so thoroughly,” the college said.

This total divestment will see Trinity end its remaining academic exchange agreements with Israeli universities and stop it from starting any new partnerships with Israeli institutions or businesses.

Current Erasmus exchange deals with Bar Ilan University and Hebrew University of Jerusalem will remain in place until they’re due to end in 2026.

In its collaborative research, the report noted the “college is engaged in a number of EU-funded research consortia which include Israeli partners. There is no evidence to associate any of these with breaches of international humanitarian law or human rights violations. The taskforce accepts that College cannot readily extract itself from these agreements.”

In regard to the length of the divestment, “these will be enacted for the duration of the ongoing violations of international and humanitarian law,” the statement said, noting that the decision will remain under review. The Board is expected to revisit the report later this year.

Zoe Lawlor of the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign hailed Trinity’s decision in a statement, calling it a “landmark step in academic rejection of apartheid Israel’s regime”.

Dublin’s recent formal recognition of Palestine, alongside Spain and Norway, cemented Ireland’s position as one of Europe’s most vocal critics of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Ireland’s support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice has drawn sharp backlash from Israeli officials. Late last year, Israel closed its embassy in Dublin, accusing the Irish government of stoking antisemitism, claims firmly rejected by both the Taoiseach and President.

As one of Ireland’s most prominent academic institutions, Trinity’s actions could set a precedent for other universities at home and abroad. With solidarity movements and divestment campaigns happening across Britain and Europe, this could influence others who are pressing similar demands on their universities.

Trinity’s taskforce will present a final report later this year.

Campus protest on college green (Image: @TrinityBDS @tcdsu via RollingNews.ie)

See More: Gaza, Israel, Mary Irvine, Trinity College Dublin

