Trump baby blimp takes to the skies of Ireland above protest in Dublin
News

Trump baby blimp takes to the skies of Ireland above protest in Dublin

DEMONSTRATORS in Dublin have raised an inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump wearing a nappy to protest the visit of the US President to Ireland.

The six-metre tall blimp – which came to fame amid demonstrations in London – made its first appearance in Irish skies this afternoon above the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square, where a protest is planned for 6pm.

Organisers received special permission from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) to fly the blimp, which has been transported over from the UK where it debuted last year before returning this week.

Advertisement

Mr Trump arrived at Shannon Airport yesterday alongside First Lady Melania Trump following a three-day state visit to Britain, which was also met with protests.

The POTUS met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before spending the night at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, which he purchased in 2014 – with locals there far happier to see him.

This morning, the American leader flew to France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day before returning to Ireland for his second and final night in Doonbeg.

The protest in Dublin this evening was organised by a coalition of civil society organisations, political parties and campaign groups from Ireland and the UK.

Mr Trump is the eighth serving US President to visit the Republic while in office.

Advertisement

See More: Baby Blimp, Clare, Donald Trump, Doonbeg, Dublin, Irish Visit, Newsletterr, President Trump, Protest, United States

Related

Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ will be allowed to fly during the President’s state visit to the UK
News 5 days ago

Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ will be allowed to fly during the President’s state visit to the UK

By: Harry Brent

Lyra McKee murder: 46-year-old man arrested under Terrorism Act over killing of journalist in Derry
News 2 hours ago

Lyra McKee murder: 46-year-old man arrested under Terrorism Act over killing of journalist in Derry

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tourists are rushing to Chernobyl nuclear site following success of HBO series
News 3 hours ago

Tourists are rushing to Chernobyl nuclear site following success of HBO series

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Gardaí raid seven locations in five Irish counties amid fears illegal horse meat has entered international food chain
News 5 hours ago

Gardaí raid seven locations in five Irish counties amid fears illegal horse meat has entered international food chain

By: Aidan Lonergan

Melania Trump enjoyed a cultural showcase of Irish music, dance and poetry in Shannon
News 5 hours ago

Melania Trump enjoyed a cultural showcase of Irish music, dance and poetry in Shannon

By: Jack Beresford

Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed tomato ketchup
News 7 hours ago

Heinz releases special Ed Sheeran-themed tomato ketchup

By: Jack Beresford

Former male nurse sentenced to life in prison for murdering 85 patients in Germany
News 7 hours ago

Former male nurse sentenced to life in prison for murdering 85 patients in Germany

By: Aidan Lonergan

Donald Trump's sons pull pints of Guinness and pose for selfies on Doonbeg pub crawl
News 9 hours ago

Donald Trump's sons pull pints of Guinness and pose for selfies on Doonbeg pub crawl

By: Jack Beresford