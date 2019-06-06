Trump baby blimp takes to the skies of Ireland above protest in Dublin

DEMONSTRATORS in Dublin have raised an inflatable blimp depicting Donald Trump wearing a nappy to protest the visit of the US President to Ireland.

The six-metre tall blimp – which came to fame amid demonstrations in London – made its first appearance in Irish skies this afternoon above the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square, where a protest is planned for 6pm.

Organisers received special permission from the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) to fly the blimp, which has been transported over from the UK where it debuted last year before returning this week.

Mr Trump arrived at Shannon Airport yesterday alongside First Lady Melania Trump following a three-day state visit to Britain, which was also met with protests.

The POTUS met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar before spending the night at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, which he purchased in 2014 – with locals there far happier to see him.

Trump baby blimp has come to Dublin & taken flight over the Garden of Remembrance! pic.twitter.com/kRPvDfINr1 — Dr Emma O'Toole (@EmmaOToole2) 6 June 2019

This morning, the American leader flew to France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day before returning to Ireland for his second and final night in Doonbeg.

The protest in Dublin this evening was organised by a coalition of civil society organisations, political parties and campaign groups from Ireland and the UK.

Mr Trump is the eighth serving US President to visit the Republic while in office.