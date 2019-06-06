Donald Trump's sons pull pints of Guinness and pose for selfies on Doonbeg pub crawl
News

Donald Trump's sons pull pints of Guinness and pose for selfies on Doonbeg pub crawl

Image: Eric Trump

THE PRESIDENT’S sons Don Trump Jr and Eric Trump enjoyed a hero’s welcome during a night on the tiles in the small Irish village of Doonbeg.

The pair embarked on a pub crawl of sorts, pouring pints of Guinness, posing for photos with locals and taking in a night of Irish American festivities.

A street party was in full swing, with crowds lining the streets with American flags and signs of support for the family.

The Trumps were treated to some local delights too, including a spot of Irish dancing.
And they further endeared themselves to the locals by shaking hands and chatting with the people of Doonbeg.

Best of all for the town’s pub patrons, the Trumps were only too happy to put their hands in their pockets and buy everyone a drink.

Advertisement

“Everywhere we look all we see is American flags with Irish flags. That's a beautiful thing ... It's so nice to see so thank you,” Eric told the crowds from behind the bar at local pub Tubridy’s [via Daily Mail].

A whistle-stop tour of the town that saw plenty of pints pulled, the Trump brothers took in four local pubs in the space of just one hour.

The Trumps enjoy a huge amount of support in Doonbeg, thanks in no small part to their father’s five-star golf course and hotel resort, which has proven a huge boost to the local economy through jobs and tourism.

The hotel and golf course provide 300 jobs to the local area while the resort has also boosted local suppliers, pubs and restaurants in the region.

At one point, during their stop-off at Morrissey’s pub, Eric shouted to the busy crowds:

Advertisement

“Does Doonbeg love Trump?” to which they replied, emphatically: “Yeah!”

Brendan Murphy, director of membership at the Doonbeg resort who accompanied the Trump brothers around the village, described the reception to The Irish Times as “unbelievable.”

“I have never seen anything like this and I have been working here for 17 years. It is exceptional. It is fantastic. It just shows you what the Trump family means to Doonbeg,” he said.

Advertisement

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Eric Trump described the Doonbeg as the "best neighbours in the world".

Trump he said: "You see the support it is incredible. It is simply incredible. The whole town showed up and we’ve done a lot for Doonbeg. We love Doonbeg. We saved a great hotel. We love the people in this town and they love us."

See More: Donald Trump, Doonbeg, Eric Trump

Related

Donald Trump likens Irish border issue to wall between US and Mexico during visit
News 1 hour ago

Donald Trump likens Irish border issue to wall between US and Mexico during visit

By: Jack Beresford

Donald Trump touches down at Shannon Airport amid huge security operation for Ireland visit
News 16 hours ago

Donald Trump touches down at Shannon Airport amid huge security operation for Ireland visit

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish American group reminds Donald Trump of obligations to Good Friday Agreement
News 17 hours ago

Irish American group reminds Donald Trump of obligations to Good Friday Agreement

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

New Writing Theatre Review: Shootout by Niall McNamee, London
Entertainment 15 hours ago

New Writing Theatre Review: Shootout by Niall McNamee, London

By: Siobhan Breatnach

Grant takes home heating solutions to a whole new level
Business 17 hours ago

Grant takes home heating solutions to a whole new level

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish Eurovision star Sarah McTernan opens up about 'hundreds of threats' she received over entry
News 17 hours ago

Irish Eurovision star Sarah McTernan opens up about 'hundreds of threats' she received over entry

By: Jack Beresford

GAA referee praised for 'classy gesture' after he bought McDonald's meals for boys left hospitalised after match
News 18 hours ago

GAA referee praised for 'classy gesture' after he bought McDonald's meals for boys left hospitalised after match

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish baby admitted to intensive care with preventable disease after his parents 'refused to have him vaccinated'
News 20 hours ago

Irish baby admitted to intensive care with preventable disease after his parents 'refused to have him vaccinated'

By: Aidan Lonergan