Trump says Google is 'rigged' against him and claims positive news about his presidency is being suppressed

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has accused Google of "rigging" its search results against him by prioritising negative news stories about his presidency and suppressing right-wing outlets.

Taking to Twitter once again today, Mr Trump claimed the search engine was "hiding information and news that is good" regarding his administration in what amounted to a "very serious situation".

The President wrote in a pair of early morning tweets (bizarrely reposted this afternoon) that Google searches for 'Trump News' yielded only "the viewing/reporting of Fake [News] Media".

He added: "In other words, they [Google] have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.

"Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal?

"96% of results on 'Trump News' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation - will be addressed!"

In a statement, Google owners Alphabet Inc. said that searches were "not used to set a political agenda and we don’t bias our results toward any political ideology".

“We continually work to improve Google Search and we never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment," the company said.

President Trump's latest outburst comes just weeks after he defended Google as one of America's "greatest companies" in July, following a record $5 billion EU fine against the search engine over its mobile phone operating system.

The 72-year-old has significantly changed his tune in little over a month, and tweeted just last Friday that social media giants were "silencing millions of people" around the world.