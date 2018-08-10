Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast
Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast

TWO people have been arrested in Belfast after a £1 million cannabis haul was seized by police.

A 37-year-old woman in Stranmillis and a 48-year-old man in Lisburn Road were arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

The arrests came after searched by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch found cannabis with a street value of £1million during a raid.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, they both remain in police custody pending further investigation.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: :The arrests and seizures are evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs into Northern Ireland.

“The seizure of these drugs has removed a substantial amount of cannabis and prevented £1 million from falling into the hands of organised criminals who profit from other’s misery.

“We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. The number to call is 101.”

