Two charged after separate significant drug seizures in Dublin

GARDAÍ have charged two men following the seizure of more than €1,000,000 worth of drugs in two separate raids in Dublin.

In the first search on Thursday evening, €560,000 worth of heroin and €490,000 worth of cocaine were found at a residential property in Sandyfort.

A man in his 50s was arrested and later charged, while a woman in her 50s was also arrested but subsequently released without charge.

The man has since been remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening, a man in his 40s was arrested and charged following the seizure of more than €137,000 of suspected drugs at a residence in the Tymon Crescent area of Tallaght.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant and uncovered suspected heroin with an estimated value of €136,654 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1,001.

The man has since been released on bail.

Both seizures were conducted as part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána's enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which focuses on disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis said the seizures showed the force's commitment to tackling drugs.

"An Garda Síochána are very mindful of the harm that illicit drugs cause in communities, and the significant negative impact caused in all aspects of society by the behaviour of individuals who are under the influence of illicit drugs," she said.

"Yesterday's significant seizure in Tallaght and the seizure of significant quantities of both heroin and cocaine with an estimated street sale value in excess of €1,000,000 by Garda personnel attached to the DMR East Divisional Drug Unit, and the arrest of two suspects on October 20th, 2022, is a demonstration of our continued efforts to remove illicit drugs from our streets and communities across the Dublin region, thereby reducing the harm to residents and business communities that is associated with drug related criminality."