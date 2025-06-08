Two men arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of woman's body

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Portsmouth, England.

Police were called shortly after 7.30am on Thursday to a report that the body of 32-year-old Samantha Murphy had been located at a house on Wadham Road in the city.

Meanwhile, investigators are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a gold suitcase that may be relative to the investigation.

Police say Ms Murphy's family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Her death is currently being treated as suspicious and detectives have launched a murder investigation as they try to establish what happened.

The two people arrested on suspicion of murder are a 32-year-old man from Petersfield and a 32-year-old man from Havant.

Suitcase appeal

"We understand that this is a concerning incident for the local community and specialist officers are working as a priority to establish the full circumstances," said Chief Inspector Fifi Gulam-Husen.

"The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out regular patrols in the area and anyone with questions or concerns can speak to these uniformed officers."

As part of their enquiries, officers have identified a gold suitcase, which they believe could be in the Portsmouth area.

They are keen to locate the suitcase as it may assist with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 44250245282.