Two men 'repeatedly kicked to the head' by group of males during Newry assault
POLICE are appealing for information following a report of an assault in Newry in which two men were repeatedly kicked in the head.

The incident happened at Trevor Hill in the early hours of this morning.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, were reportedly assaulted by a group of males outside licenced premises in the area sometime between 12.30am and 1am.

"Both men were repeatedly kicked to the head and sustained a number of serious facial injuries as a result and are currently receiving hospital treatment," read a statement from the PSNI.

An investigation is underway and detectives have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Anyone that can assist the investigation is asked to call Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference number 311 of September 29.

