Two men sustain head injuries after hammer assault in Derry

TWO men were injured after being assaulted by a man wielding a hammer in Derry.

The incident occurred at around 1.10am on Saturday, June 24 in the Duke Street area of the city.

Police have arrested a man in his 50s in connection with the incident but have appealed for witnesses to the reported assault to come forward.

"Shortly before 1.10am, police received and responded to a report that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer," said Detective Sergeant Ballentine of the PSNI.

"One of the men sustained head injuries as a result of the incident, and the second man sustained head and facial injuries, and an ankle injury.

"A man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information which might assist police is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 96 June 24, 2023.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.