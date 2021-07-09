Two million people in Ireland are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

In a social media post, Mr Donnelly urged adults to get their second dose of the vaccine "for the best possible protection".

Two million people are now fully vaccinated - and 70% of adults have received at least one #CovidVaccine dose.



Brilliant effort by all the @HSELive staff and volunteers involved in our rollout — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 8, 2021

Earlier this month, Ireland opened up its vaccination rollout to the 18-34 cohort.

Pharmacies have begun vaccinating those under 34-years-old with the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Minister Donnelly said those aged 30 to 34 who have registered on the vaccine portal will begin getting their appointment dates next week.

The success and speed of the vaccination programme comes at a crucial time, with Delta variant cases on the rise, and concerns of a fourth wave of infection.

On the advice of NPHET, the government delayed the return of indoor hospitality last week in an effort to quell any unnecessary spread of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.