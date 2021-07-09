Two million people in Ireland are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Taoiseach Micheal Martin

TWO MILLION people have now been fully vaccinated against coronavirus as Ireland's vaccine rollout passes yet another significant milestone.

Taoiseach Micháel Martin confirmed the news on Thursday evening, noting that it was "a brilliant effort" by Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) staff and volunteers.

He also revealed that 70% of all adults in the country have received at least one jab, and more than 50% of adults have received both doses.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was "another great milestone in our Covid-19 vaccination programme".

In a social media post, Mr Donnelly urged adults to get their second dose of the vaccine "for the best possible protection".

Earlier this month, Ireland opened up its vaccination rollout to the 18-34 cohort.

Pharmacies have begun vaccinating those under 34-years-old with the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Minister Donnelly said those aged 30 to 34 who have registered on the vaccine portal will begin getting their appointment dates next week.

The success and speed of the vaccination programme comes at a crucial time, with Delta variant cases on the rise, and concerns of a fourth wave of infection.

On the advice of NPHET, the government delayed the return of indoor hospitality last week in an effort to quell any unnecessary spread of the Delta variant, which is believed to be more transmissible than other strains of the virus.

