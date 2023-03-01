Two more arrested by police investigating attempted murder of off-duty officer
News

DETECTIVES investigating the attempted murder of an off-duty police officer in Co. Tyrone have made two further arrests.

Earlier today, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh while a 57-year-old man was detained in Belfast.

Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

It is one week since Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times at a youth sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh.

He had just finished a youth football coaching session and was attacked in front of his son while loading equipment into his car.

In total, eight people have been arrested by investigators.

Four men, aged 22, 38, 43 and 45, have since been released following questioning.

A further two men, aged 47 and 71, remain in custody after detectives were granted more time to question them.

On Monday, police released an image of the car used in the attack as they appealed for information over the 'callous' shooting.

See More: Co Tyrone, Detective John Caldwell, Omagh, PSNI

