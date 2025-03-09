Two people deported following border checks in Co. Louth

TWO people have been deported from Ireland following border checks in Co. Louth on Thursday.

The multi-agency operation was carried out by the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) and involved members of An Garda Síochána and the PSNI.

It was aimed at preventing and detecting criminality along the border and at preventing and disrupting the free movement of criminals.

As part of the operation, members of the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) carried out immigration checks on 10 buses.

Two people were refused leave to land and were due to be deported from the country on Thursday evening.

The Department of Social Protection further identified 16 people they wish to carry out further enquiries on.

Other offences

The checkpoint on the N1/M1 in Dundalk also saw four detections for drug driving, testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Other vehicles were seized for having no tax or insurance and other Road Traffic Offences were detected.

Meanwhile, Revenue Customs detected Marked Gas Oil being unlawfully used in six vehicles, one of which was seized.

"Under the JATF, we work closely with the PSNI and they have a similar checkpoint operation North of the border," said Sergeant Declan Higgins of An Garda Síochána.

"What we’re trying to do is prevent criminals from using our road network.

"The checkpoint is also part of the road safety initiative of An Garda Síochána, we're targeting drink and drug drivers and also people driving without insurance."

Suspect in violent offences among PSNI arrests

Meanwhile, the PSNI said it made several arrests north of the border as part of the operation.

Three vehicles and seven people were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act with four arrests made for drugs offences, including one man detained on suspicion of importing Class A and B drugs.

Three people were arrested for driving offences and three vehicles were seized.

Five people were also found to be driving with no insurance, with 16 Fixed Penalty Notices issued for a range of motoring-related offences.

Officers also located and arrested a man who was sought in connection with a number of violent offences in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

Superintendent Robert McGowan said the PSNI will 'continue to build on this coordinated approach'.

"Crime and organised criminals do not respect national boundaries and our policing response must continue to be dynamic and relentless," he said.

"Thursday's action demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement agencies in both Northern Ireland and the Republic to working together to tackle cross-border criminality and provide a visible, accessible and responsive service for our border communities.

"This close cooperation ensures enhanced law enforcement provision and intelligence-sharing in the midst of ever evolving threats and challenges against the backdrop of rapidly changing societal and criminal landscape."

He added: "By working side by side we can do more to tackle criminal networks who seek to exploit the border region, and deliver on our mission of keeping people safe."