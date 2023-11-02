Two people in serious condition in hospital following collision on Irish road
News

POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses after a serious collision left two people hospitalised in Co. Antrim.

A lorry and a car collided in Larne yesterday afternoon at the at the Pound Street junction with the A8.

PSNI officers attended the incident, which took place at around 2.50pm and saw two people taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, where they remain in a critical condition at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1203 of 1/11/23,” the PSNI stated today.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

