Two teenage boys arrested after fireworks thrown onto Belfast buses

TWO teenage boys have been arrested by police investigating reports of fireworks being thrown onto buses in the Stewartstown Road area of West Belfast.

In one incident, a woman was injured when a firework was thrown through the door of the Glider bus.

Police have appealed for information in relation to the incidents, warning that such actions 'can cause serious and life-changing injuries'.

Incidents

On Tuesday, it was reported to police that a firework had been thrown onto a Glider bus at around 9.45pm on Sunday, September 10.

The firework was kicked off the vehicle before it ignited outside.

It was also reported to police that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus on Monday, September 18.

One woman sustained an injury which is not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Police also received a report that damage had been caused to a Glider bus window at around 2.15pm on Sunday, September 17.

"Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted criminal damage and discharging a firework near a road injuring or endangering a person," said Sergeant Hakin of the PSNI.

"They remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries."

Appeal to parents

Sergeant Hakin further warned of the injury risks posed by such actions and the repercussions for perpetrators.

"This type of activity needs to stop and people need to understand that fireworks are made from explosive material and, if misused, can cause serious and life-changing injuries," he said.

"The law is also very clear regarding the use of fireworks — it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use them if you do not hold a valid licence to do so.

"If you are found breaking the law, you could be fined up to £5,000.

"I would appeal to those involved in this activity to consider for a moment the community they are affecting by their behaviour, and refrain immediately from doing so.

"People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe where they live.

"Those who choose to engage in anti-social and disorderly behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.

"We ask parents and guardians to also speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 631 of September 19.