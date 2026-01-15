PSNI recruitment campaign hopes to attract student officers ‘from all backgrounds’
News

PSNI recruitment campaign hopes to attract student officers ‘from all backgrounds’

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a recruitment campaign to attract new officers to the force.

The drive to employ new student officers and custody detention officers is open to “people from all backgrounds and communities” the police force stated, urging potential candidate to “step forward and help build a safer, more connected Northern Ireland”.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he wants the force to be seen as an “employer of choice” and be “representative of the community we serve”.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher launched the campaign this week

“Policing is more than a job, it is a chance to work with and for communities across Northern Ireland and make a meaningful difference every single day,” he said.

“We’re looking for individuals who care about their communities, who want to work with them to help others, and who are ready to step into roles that truly matter.”

He added: “We’ll be undertaking a range of outreach and engagement activities in the coming weeks to encourage people from all communities, particularly those currently under-represented within the Service, to apply for a career in policing.”

Following a 22-week training programme, new recruits start with a salary of £35k.

Applications for student officer roles will close on February 4, while custody detention officer applications must be made by February 9.

See More: PSNI, Recruitment

