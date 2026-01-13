Rise in domestic abuse calls over Christmas peaked on New Year’s Day

POLICE received more domestic abuse related calls during the recent Christmas period than they have done in previous years.

PSNI figures released this week show a “continued rise” in these calls over the two-week holiday period, which they say “reinforced that the festive season remains one of the most challenging times of the year for victims”.

Between December 20, 2025 and January 2, 2026, police received 1,407 domestic abuse calls, the force revealed.

This is an increase on the 1,290 calls recorded during the same period in 2024-2025.

“The figures show that demand for police support was consistently high across the two-week period, with call volumes exceeding those recorded across most days in the equivalent periods during 2023-2024 and 2024-2025,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The highest number of domestic abuse calls were recorded on New Year’s Day.

Some 116 calls were received on January 1, which was followed closely by 115 calls on Christmas Day and 114 calls on December 27.

“These figures highlight that the heightened risk associated with domestic abuse does not end on Christmas Day but extends throughout the holiday period and into the New Year,” the spokesperson added.

Over the ten-year period from 2016-2017 to 2025-2026, the number of domestic abuse calls between 20 December and 2 January has ranged from 1,253 to 1,553, the figures show.

The 2025-2026 total of 1,407 calls is the fourth highest figure recorded during that decade.

“The increase in domestic abuse calls we see over the Christmas and New Year period is sadly something that has become a consistent pattern over many years,” Detective Superintendent Kerry Brennan said this week.

“This time of year can place additional pressures on households, including increased time spent together, financial strain, alcohol consumption and heightened emotional stress,” she added.

“For some victims, these factors can escalate controlling or abusive behaviour, while for others the extended time at home can reduce opportunities to seek help or speak to someone in confidence.

“What these figures show clearly is that domestic abuse does not pause for the holidays, and in many cases the risk actually increases.

“Police and support services were available throughout this period and remain available 24/7 365 days a year, victims should never feel they are ‘wasting our time’ by coming forward. We are here to help.”

"Anyone experiencing domestic abuse, or concerned about someone else, is encouraged to contact police. In an emergency, call 999. If it is not an emergency, police can be contacted on 101 or via online reporting."