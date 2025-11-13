Two viable pipe bombs found after homes evacuated in Derry

TWO suspect devices which led to homes being evacuated in Derry in the early hours of this morning have been found to be viable.

A security alert was put in place at around 12.30am this morning in the Skeoge area of the city

Nearly two dozen homes were evacuated from the Glenabbey Close/Beraghvale area as cordons were put in place after the report was received by the PSNI.

Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene and examined the devices, both of which they described as pipe bombs.

They have since confirmed that they were viable but have now been made safe and removed for further forensic examination.

The security alert has now ended and residents have returned home.

“This alert caused significant disruption for residents in the area with close to two dozen homes evacuated, including families with children,” PSNI Chief Inspector Graeme Craig said.

"To have had to leave their homes in the hours of darkness, on a cold and wet night, will have been really unsettling, and caused massive disruption for people trying to get to work this morning and children attending school,’ he added.

“This also caused disruption for local businesses who were impacted, trying to stock up with deliveries for today's trading.

"Our thanks to everyone who was impacted, and who worked with us as we dealt with this situation.”

Chf Insp Craig said those responsible for setting the devices were “reprehensible”.

"These devices have been declared as being viable and it is fortunate they did not detonate before they were discovered,” he said.

“There is no place for this and those who are responsible have absolutely no regard for the local community,” he added.

“It is reprehensible.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Officers will maintain a presence in the area today as we conduct further enquiries,” Chf Insp Craig said.

“We appeal to anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious or untoward in the area in the last 24 hours to report it by calling 101, quoting reference 32 of 13/11/25.