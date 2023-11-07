Two teenagers killed in single car collision on Irish road

TWO teenagers have died following a collision on a road in Co. Donegal.

A single car was involved in the incident which happened on the R238 at Terrawee in Gleneely at around 12.30am yesterday morning (November 6).

Two people who were travelling in the car - a male and a female in their late teens - were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A third person who was in the car was taken to the same hospital to be treated for injuries which Gardaí confirm are “non-life threatening”.

Police are urging anyone who may have witneeded the collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the R238 between midnight and 1am [on November 6] and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they add.