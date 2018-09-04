Tyrone mum tragically dies in collision returning home from All-Ireland final

A mother-of-three from Co. Tyrone tragically died in a collision on her way home from Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Joanne Tracey, 36, died when the car she was driving was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the M1 at Drogheda, Co. Louth in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mrs Treacy (née Donnelly) was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

It is believed Mrs Treacy was returning to her home in Greencastle after watching Tyrone face Dublin in the All-Ireland football final.

Advertisement

'Dear mother, daughter, sister and friend'

Her former camogie club in Greencastle, Fr Shields, offered their condolences to the family.

Taking to Facebook, they wrote: “Fr Shields Camogie Club express deepest sympathies to the Donnelly and Tracey family on the recent tragic bereavement of Joanne Tracey (nee Donnelly) RIP a past player of our club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult and sad time.”

Meanwhile Greencastle Youth Club, which her children attended, described her as “a dear mother, daughter, sister and friend”.

“Our sincere and deepest sympathies are extended to the entire family circle of Joanne Tracey RIP, most especially to her beloved sons and our club members Daire, Shea and Dannin,” they wrote.

“You are all in our thoughts and prayers at this very sad and lonely time, may Joanne, a dear mother, daughter, sister and friend rest in perfect peace.

Advertisement

“May God in his eternal love hear your every prayer and strengthen and sustain you through the sorrow you bear... Pope St. Pius pray for her.”

Mrs Treacy, daughter of Jimmy and Phyllis, is survived by her children, husband Kevin and five siblings.

Her wake will take place at her parents’ home in Omagh before a Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Greencastle, at 11am on Thursday.