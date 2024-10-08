‘Urgent focus’ needed on violence against women following four deaths in Northern Ireland

AN "urgent response" is needed following a spate of violent killings of women in Northern Ireland, SDLP leader Claire Hanna said today.

The MP for South Belfast and Mid Down has called for “urgency and focus” after it was reported this morning that a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her Belfast home.

“It is so tragic that a young life has been cut short in this manner and my heart goes out to the friends and family of Mary Ward,” Ms Hanna said.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact police and help with their investigation.”

She added: “This is another awful reminder of the shocking level of violence against women and girls that causes such harm in our society.

“That this is the fourth murder of a woman in just six weeks underscores the failure to get to grips with the causes and prevention of this issue, one that leaves Northern Ireland one of the most dangerous places in Europe to be a woman.

“There must be a societal response to violence against women in girls, in our homes, in our workplaces and on our streets.

“No woman should have to live with the daily threat of violence or have their lives ended in this way.”

Ms Ward was found dead in her home on on Melrose Street on October 1.

PSNI detectives investigating her murder claim she was last seen alive on September 25.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said the rate of violent crimes against women in the North was “appalling”.

“Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks,” she said.

“This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.”

She added: “We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”