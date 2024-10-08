Murder investigation launched after young woman’s body found at her home

A MURDER investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found in Belfast.

Mary Ward was found dead by police officers at her home on Melrose Street, Belfast on October 1.

Following investigations by detectives in the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, a murder investigation has now been launched.

“Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss,” Detective Chief Inspector Foreman, who is leading the Major Investigation Team investigating the murder said.

“Specialist trained Family Liaison Officers continue to work with the family supporting them through this difficult period,” they added.

Detectives claim Ms Ward, 22, was last seen alive on September 25.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Mary on or around that date,” Det Chf Insp Foreman said.

“I am asking anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant a detail may seem, to please contact us by calling 101. You can also submit information online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Commenting on the murder, Head of Public Protection Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Lindsay Fisher, said: “Mary Ward is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.

“This is absolutely appalling. Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.”

She added: “As a Police Service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime. The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”

The PSNI has referred the case to the Office of the Police Ombudsman following "a review of its previous engagement” with Ms Ward.

“Whilst at this time there is no suggestion of individual criminality or misconduct, we are nonetheless concerned about our organisational response,” the PSNI explained.