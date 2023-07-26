US Embassy in Dublin issues security alert to visitors after tourist attacked

A SECURITY alert has been issued by the US Embassy in Dublin urging visitors to 'avoid walking alone' in the city after a tourist was attacked.

Stephen Termini, 57, reportedly suffered life-altering injuries after the incident in Talbot Street last Wednesday night.

A teenage boy has been charged in relation to the attack, while an online fundraiser to help Mr Termini's family be at his bedside has raised more than $115,000.

'Be aware of surroundings'

In the security alert issued yesterday, the embassy referenced 'recent incidents' as it urged visitors to Ireland to review their personal security.

"With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the US Embassy in Dublin reminds US citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling," read the alert.

"Travelers should safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash.

"The US Embassy Dublin encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings, especially when traveling in unfamiliar places, crowded locations, empty streets, or at night.

"Please follow good security practices at home and while traveling.

"Dial 1-1-2 or 9-9-9 for emergency medical or police support in Ireland."

The embassy issued additional precautions to take, including to 'avoid walking alone, if possible, especially during hours of darkness'.

It also urged visitors not to wear or display expensive jewellery and to avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Despite the alert, the US Department of State currently ranks Ireland at Travel Advisory Level 1, which is the level of least concern.

It urges visitors to the country to exercise normal precautions.

Support

Mr Termini is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

He had been visiting Ireland to trace his Irish roots and to visit his mother's resting place.

He has received an outpouring of support since the attack, with thousands of Irish people contributing to the GoFundMe page where many have expressed their anger at what happened.