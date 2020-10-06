Video appears to show Donald Trump struggling to breathe during photo-op at White House
News

Video appears to show Donald Trump struggling to breathe during photo-op at White House

FOOTAGE has emerged which appears to show Donald Trump struggling to breathe during a photo-op shortly after he discharged himself from hospital.

The President arrived back at the White House on Monday following a three day stint at the Walter Reed Medical Center after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Friday.

In the video, Mr Trump looks to be short of breath as he poses for photographs.

He gave a thumbs up and a salute as the presidential helicopter Marine One took off from the White House lawn, but some have speculated that the President himself is far from OK, and is attempting to hide any symptoms of the virus.

He was quick to remove his face mask after arriving back home - much in keeping with his nonchalant attitude toward the importance of them - but some on social media felt as if it only served to highlight his breathlessness.

"Trump actually looks like he's struggling to breathe in this clip," wrote one Twitter user.

"Shallow breathing, desperate to take a deep breath, yep Trump isn't feeling good at all," wrote another.

Despite the accusations, Trump appeared fit and well during a video message to the American people he recorded shortly after on the White House balcony, where he triumphantly declared: "Now I'm better. Maybe I'm immune."

He also urged Americans not to let coronavirus "dominate" their lives.

"Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently," he said.

