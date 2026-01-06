Warning issued to residents in Northern Ireland as ‘high risk’ fire season continues

RESIDENTS in Northern Ireland have been urged to be vigilant over fire safety at home this month as the peak season for house fires continues.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has warned people to make fire safety a part of their New Year routine, as the cold months make incidents of accidental house fires more likely.

“We all know how long, dark and cold our winters can be in Northern Ireland, and it’s only natural that everyone heads indoors to stay warm,” NIFRS Group Commander David Shortt said in a statement this week.

“But it’s also the season that is most high risk for accidental house fires,” he confirmed.

“Little things like leaving a saucepan unattended for a moment while cooking that new recipe, forgetting to switch off the portable heater before you go to bed or leaving a cigarette to smoulder can turn a cosy evening into a dangerous and sometimes life-changing incident.”

He added: “This winter, we’re encouraging households to start or continue making small changes that really make a difference.

“We want people to avoid leaving cooking unattended, check their electrical wires and plug sockets, keep warm safely, and ensure all smoking materials are put out correctly.

“Over the years, we’ve seen families whose quick thinking or bedtime routines prevented fires from spreading.

“Our message is simple, make these new habits the resolutions that really count in 2026.

“It’s the little things done consistently that keep homes the safe spaces they’re meant to be.”

The fire service has called on all residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their home.

“If you have elderly or vulnerable relatives and neighbours, take some time to check in on them and offer to make sure their smoke alarms are working or help them complete an online Home Fire Safety Check at www.nifrs.org,” they added.