WATCH: British Government’s video explaining Troubles in Northern Ireland to schoolchildren

A NEWLY published video is designed to help schoolchildren learn about the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The seven-minute production has been created by The National Archives as part of the British Government’s programme to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which falls on April 10.

It uses original documents and footage from the height of the Troubles period in the North of Ireland to highlight the conflict that embattled the region for so many years and the process to achieving peace with the signing of Agreement.

The resources will be made available to secondary schools and colleges across Northern Ireland and Britain in the lead up to next month’s anniversary.

Launching the new educational resources at an integrated school in Co. Antrim this month, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: “I’m incredibly proud to launch this new education package, which will give young people in Northern Ireland and across the UK the chance to deepen their appreciation and understanding of the Agreement’s benefits and encourage them to engage with this historic anniversary.”