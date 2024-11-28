Rolex watch and designer handbags up for grabs as Gardaí auction off seized criminal assets

AN online auction of goods seized by Gardaí from criminals in Ireland gets underway tomorrow.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has listed over 130 seized assets for sale with the Dublin headquartered Wilson’s Auctions.

The largest independent auction company in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the firm is a leading provider in asset recovery.

The items in this week’s sale have all been seized under Ireland’s Proceeds of Crime Act and the auction catalogue include a “huge selection of sought-after luxury and designer goods”.

“An extensive range of handbags are at the forefront of this auction listing,” the auction house confirmed.

“The ones to watch include a Hermès Birkin 30, Hermès Constance 24, Saint Laurent Crystal Embellished Velvet Small Monogram Kate, Louis Vuitton Montsouris BB Backpack, Louis Vuitton Speedy 30, Louis Vuitton Carryall, Christian Louboutin Nappa Spikes Chain Wallet, Jimmy Choo Clemmie Clutch, Chanel Medallion Single Flap Shoulder Bag, and a Chanel Mini Rectangle Bag,” they added.

All lots are located at Wilson’s Dublin office, where they will need to collected from.

The auction will take place entirely online from 1pm on Friday, November 29 and run until Monday, December 2.