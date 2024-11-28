Rolex watch and designer handbags up for grabs as Gardaí auction off seized criminal assets
News

Rolex watch and designer handbags up for grabs as Gardaí auction off seized criminal assets

AN online auction of goods seized by Gardaí from criminals in Ireland gets underway tomorrow.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has listed over 130 seized assets for sale with the Dublin headquartered Wilson’s Auctions.

A Rolex watch is among the auction items

The largest independent auction company in Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the firm is a leading provider in asset recovery.

The items in this week’s sale have all been seized under Ireland’s Proceeds of Crime Act and the auction catalogue include a “huge selection of sought-after luxury and designer goods”.

“An extensive range of handbags are at the forefront of this auction listing,” the auction house confirmed.

Highly sought-after Hermès bags feature in the auction

“The ones to watch include a Hermès Birkin 30, Hermès Constance 24, Saint Laurent Crystal Embellished Velvet Small Monogram Kate, Louis Vuitton Montsouris BB Backpack, Louis Vuitton Speedy 30, Louis Vuitton Carryall, Christian Louboutin Nappa Spikes Chain Wallet, Jimmy Choo Clemmie Clutch, Chanel Medallion Single Flap Shoulder Bag, and a Chanel Mini Rectangle Bag,” they added.

A pair of sparkly Jimmy Choo heels are also up for sale in the auction

All lots are located at Wilson’s Dublin office, where they will need to collected from.

The auction will take place entirely online from 1pm on Friday, November 29 and run until Monday, December 2.

See More: Auction, Wilsons

Related

Lucknow Kavanagh's VC to be auctioned in London
News 2 years ago

Lucknow Kavanagh's VC to be auctioned in London

By: Catriona Gray

Bottle of rare Irish whiskey from 1880 could fetch €12,000 at auction this week
News 2 years ago

Bottle of rare Irish whiskey from 1880 could fetch €12,000 at auction this week

By: Connell McHugh

Walking stick owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer
News 2 years ago

Walking stick owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway
News 18 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help identifying man whose body was recovered from water in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan in search for one of the Disappeared
News 18 hours ago

Remains exhumed in Co. Monaghan in search for one of the Disappeared

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting
News 19 hours ago

Man charged with attempted murder over Co. Antrim shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dance from West Kerry to Sadler’s Wells
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dance from West Kerry to Sadler’s Wells

By: Irish Post

Council provides Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to local communities
Entertainment 1 day ago

Council provides Christmas trees to bring festive cheer to local communities

By: Fiona Audley

Southwark Irish pensioners enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations
Community 1 day ago

Southwark Irish pensioners enjoy 30th anniversary celebrations

By: Irish Post