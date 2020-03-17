WATCH: Irish kids organise adorable St Patrick’s Day parade in their own front yard

THIS YEAR’S St Patrick’s Day celebrations may be decidedly muted given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak but that didn’t stop one Irish family from organising their very own parade.

In footage that is sure to put a smile on your face during these difficult times, a family from Tubbercurry in County Sligo hosted a special St Pat’s Day march around their front yard.

Eimear Gallagher posted a clip of her four young children’s efforts for the parade.

These included a few familiar looking green hats, a ginger beard or two, a Labrador, a toy pram and a pushbike-led float carrying, among other things, a few minions.

With the Irish public advised to remain at home and public events curtailed to stop the spread of the virus, the Gallagher’s efforts proved a hit with many stuck indoors during what is traditionally a time of mass celebration.

Advertisement

The footage has been doing the rounds on social media, with some describing it as the best St Patrick’s Day parade they have ever seen.

Others have thanked Eimear and the rest of the Gallaghers for sharing such a wonderful bit of footage during a time of increasing “doom and gloom”.

“I bet this will be the Patrick’s day they'll remember in years to come, well done,” one fan wrote while another said “It made my day and to many thousands of other people”.

Commenting on the response to the video, Eimear thanked everyone for their lovely comments.

"Charlie Zach Aidan and Anna are delighted to bring smiles to people's faces," she said.

Happy St Patrick’s Day to the Gallaghers!