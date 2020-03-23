WATCH: Irish mother brought to tears as family sing to her from her front garden on Mother’s Day
News

WATCH: Irish mother brought to tears as family sing to her from her front garden on Mother’s Day

A HEARTBREAKING video of a tearful Irish mother being serenaded by her family from the safety of her front garden has been doing the rounds on social media. 

This past Sunday marked the first Mother’s Day for the Neill Family since the sad loss of their beloved daughter and sister Claire. 

While social distancing rules meant that sisters Mary, Paula, Colleen, Antoinette, Martina and Ciara were unable to embrace their mother Breeda, the siblings still found a way to mark what was an emotional day for the family in Moyross. 

Having resolved to bring Mother’s Day to their mother while adhering to the rules around the spread of coronavirus, the Neill sisters arrived at Breeda’s door with a framed picture of Claire. 

They then proceeded to perform a spine-tingling rendition of the classic Stevie Wonder ballad I Just Called to Say I Love You. 

The results, which were filmed by the sisters, make for magical viewing at this most difficult of times. 

Writing alongside the video on Facebook, Ciara Neill captioned the clip: “We will bring mother’s day to you. We just called to say we love you.” 

Breeda, for her part, was left overwhelmed by their efforts and failed to hold back to tears during her daughters’ unforgettable performance. 

The video evidently struck a chord online, where it has already been shared more than 7,000 times. 

It was a classic example of the kinds of scenes that unfolded all over Ireland this past Mother’s Day, with large swathes of the public eager to make it a day to remember while adhering to distancing rules. 

Away from Mother’s Day there were similarly emotional scenes when a new Irish grandad was introduced to his grandchild through a glass window. 

See More: Coronavirus, Mother's Day

