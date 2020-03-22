Irish grandfather meets newborn grandchild for first time through glass window
News

Image: @emmabethgall/Twitter

AN IRISH woman has shared an incredible photograph chronicling her elderly father’s first meeting with his newborn grandson through a glass window.

The woman, who is a proud aunt to the new baby, took to Twitter to share the powerful image of the new grandfather looking on emotionally at the young child.

With all of Ireland currently under lockdown because of coronavirus and the public encouraged to stick to social distancing rules, the proud new grandad has not been able to touch his newly-born grandchild.

Under the current rules, pensioners are under strict instruction to self-isolate for the next three months in order to avoid catching the virus.

Thankfully the family were able to find a safe way for them to meet during the pandemic.

“Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time,” the proud aunt wrote alongside the powerful image of her family together.

Image: @emmabethgall/Twitter

The photo struck a chord on Twitter, where it has already been retweeted more than 39,000 times.

One user wrote: “I know this is a joyous occasion, and congrats to you, but at the same time, it's heartbreaking to see the look on your father's face."

In the wake of the huge response, the proud new aunt returned to Twitter to thank everyone for their messages and provide an update on the baby, named Faolán and the rest of the family.

She wrote: "Thanks everyone for your lovely messages! The good news is baby Faolán is doing great and oblivious to his new fame.

“Also Faolán is my nephew and it is my brother Míchéal holding him. His Mammy (whose name is also Emma) took the picture.

"My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame. He wouldn’t let me take a pic of him but he’s smiling!

“My brother lives about 2 minutes away from him so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn’t come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon."

See More: Coronavirus, Ireland, Self-isolating

