WATCH: Irish reporter heckled with chants of 'Fake news get off the air' during live news report
AN IRISH journalist was faced with heckles from protesters during a live news report outside the Dáil yesterday evening.

Political correspondent Gavan Reilly of Virgin Media News was reporting on the Irish government's decision to reject the move to Level 5 restrictions when protesters gathered outside the gates of Leinster House.

The protesters began chanting 'fake news, get off the air', and the shouts could be clearly heard on the live report during Virgin Media's News At 5.30.

Experienced reporter Reilly was unphased however, and continued his report as planned.

His professionalism, despite the distraction and harassment, drew praise from viewers, with one person writing "[Gavan Reilly] is one of the best political correspondents we have at the moment".

Irish comedian Luke Benson said the reporter was "well used to multitasking... you could have thrown a Rubik's cube in there and he wouldn't have been phased."

One person supported the protesters however, writing: "Brilliant well done the Patriots (sic) RTE and the mainstream media are the virus."

The original poster of the video, Mick Caul, replied "He doesn't work for RTE ... You really need to do a bit more research before you protest."

The protest comes after hundreds of people participated in anti-mask demonstrations in Dublin last weekend, where people opposed to Ireland's coronavirus restrictions staged a sit-in protest on Grafton Street.

Further protests are expected this coming weekend, with Gardaí reportedly preparing for potential unrest following scenes witnessed during last Saturday's demonstrations.

