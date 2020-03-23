WATCH: NHS staff in Northern Ireland applauded as they enter Tesco stores during special opening hours
NHS STAFF were treated to a well-deserved round of applause as they entered a Tesco store in Northern Ireland over the weekend. 

Heartwarming footage of staff at the branch in Belfast, Northern Ireland, showing their appreciation surfaced on social media this past Sunday.  

With the supermarket chain introducing a special ‘NHS hour’ where only staff working on the frontline of the national health service can shop, Tesco staff were evidently keen to give thanks 

The new ‘NHS hour’ measures were introduced to ensure hospital workers have access to essential supermarket items during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Under the scheme, Tesco will open an hour earlier than normal every Sunday for NHS workers to purchase goods. 

This past Sunday represented the first instance of the scheme in action with the footage on social media coming from a branch of Tesco located just 10 minutes from Ulster Hospital. 

Not only were staff treated to a standing ovation from those at Tesco, several were also handed bouquets. 

The video was uploaded to social media by Tesco employee Michaela Osborne alongside the caption: “Showing our appreciation for our amazing NHS staff.” 

Northern Ireland isn’t the only place where Tesco staff were keen to give thanks, with similar acts of kindness witnessed in  Llansamlet, Swansea, Kidsgrove in Staffordshire and Twickenham among others. 

Staff at Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust were also handed flowers and applause.  

“A huge thank you to Tesco and other stores who have opened this morning for £NHS staff,” they responded on Twitter.  

“NHS workers were handed flowers at Twickenham Extra and the staff gave everyone a round of applause.  

“And the lovely Sheila from our Immunisations team led a round of applause for Tesco staff who are all working so hard for everyone affected by the pandemic.” 

These efforts come after a second COVID-19 death was confirmed in Northern Ireland. 

The victim was said to be in their 80s and already battling an underlying health condition. 

