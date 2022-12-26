'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns
News

'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns

Brendan Rodgers during the defeat to Newcastle (Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

THE PREMIER LEAGUE may have returned but unfortunately for Leicester, their good form before the World Cup did not as they slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

In his 300th game as a Premier League manager, Brendan Rodgers' side went behind after just three minutes, Chris Wood scoring from the spot after Joelinton was fouled by Daniel Amartey.

Miguel Almiron doubled the lead after eight minutes before Joelinton made it 3-0 shortly after the half-hour mark.

Newcastle goalscorer Miguel Almiron, left, vies with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (Image: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

There were no more goals but it was still a bleak second half for Leicester, who didn't manage an effort on target until the final 10 minutes.

After a dismal start to the season that saw the Foxes win just one of their first 10 league games, they won four out of five before the international break.

Unfortunately, the hiatus seems to have derailed their momentum, with Rodgers describing the return to action as 'awful'.

'Disappointing'

"If you go behind 2-0 after 10 minutes, then of course it makes it very difficult against a team that are flying and had high confidence levels and the quality they have," he told LCFC.com.

"It was an awful start. We didn't play with a lot of quality either.

"In fairness to the players, they kept going, the spirit was there.

"We tried to change it at half-time to put more pressure on the backline and give us extra numbers in midfield, but overall, it was a disappointing performance.

"Across the field, we weren't at our level."

Newcastle riding high

Co. Antrim native Rodgers added that the side would review the performance tomorrow ahead of a difficult trip to Liverpool on Friday.

Monday's result leaves Leicester in 13th place, four points ahead of Wolves in 17th.

Newcastle, meanwhile, move up to second, four points behind leaders Arsenal and a point ahead of third-placed City, although they have played two games more than either of their rivals.

Newcastle fans celebrate at the King Power Stadium after their side went second in the table (Image: James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Arsenal host West Ham tonight while City travel to Leeds United on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on St Stephen's Day, Tottenham came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brentford and Wolves overturned a 1-0 deficit to beat Everton 2-1, Rayan Aït-Nouri scoring the winner in the 95th minute.

Nine-man Crystal Palace lost 3-0 at home to Fulham, while Southampton also shipped three goals at home to Brighton as they lost 3-1.

Liverpool won an entertaining encounter at Villa Park 3-1, the visitors' goals coming from Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic, with Ollie Watkins replying for the hosts.

See More: Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City, Premier League

Related

Armed police in bizarre 'siege stand-off' with man demanding Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic
News 3 years ago

Armed police in bizarre 'siege stand-off' with man demanding Brendan Rodgers returns to Celtic

By: Aidan Lonergan

Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic fans chanting for his 'death by the IRA' as he speaks for first time about exit to Leicester
News 3 years ago

Brendan Rodgers reacts to Celtic fans chanting for his 'death by the IRA' as he speaks for first time about exit to Leicester

By: Aidan Lonergan

Neil Lennon: New Celtic boss says returning to club was 'no-brainer' as he rejoices in 'twice in a lifetime' opportunity
News 3 years ago

Neil Lennon: New Celtic boss says returning to club was 'no-brainer' as he rejoices in 'twice in a lifetime' opportunity

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Arrest made following death of Irish soldier Seán Rooney in Lebanon
News 8 hours ago

Arrest made following death of Irish soldier Seán Rooney in Lebanon

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pope Francis calls for end to the 'famine of peace' in Christmas Day message
News 9 hours ago

Pope Francis calls for end to the 'famine of peace' in Christmas Day message

By: Gerard Donaghy

Developments in Sophie Toscan du Plantier case
News 3 days ago

Developments in Sophie Toscan du Plantier case

By: Mal Rogers

Catholic hierarchy slam PM over coal mine opening
News 3 days ago

Catholic hierarchy slam PM over coal mine opening

By: Gerard Cassini

Ten minutes with Brigid O'Neill
News 3 days ago

Ten minutes with Brigid O'Neill

By: admin