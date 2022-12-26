'We weren't at our level': Rodgers and Leicester suffer setback as Premier League returns

THE PREMIER LEAGUE may have returned but unfortunately for Leicester, their good form before the World Cup did not as they slumped to a 3-0 home defeat to Newcastle.

In his 300th game as a Premier League manager, Brendan Rodgers' side went behind after just three minutes, Chris Wood scoring from the spot after Joelinton was fouled by Daniel Amartey.

Miguel Almiron doubled the lead after eight minutes before Joelinton made it 3-0 shortly after the half-hour mark.

There were no more goals but it was still a bleak second half for Leicester, who didn't manage an effort on target until the final 10 minutes.

After a dismal start to the season that saw the Foxes win just one of their first 10 league games, they won four out of five before the international break.

Unfortunately, the hiatus seems to have derailed their momentum, with Rodgers describing the return to action as 'awful'.

'Disappointing'

"If you go behind 2-0 after 10 minutes, then of course it makes it very difficult against a team that are flying and had high confidence levels and the quality they have," he told LCFC.com.

"It was an awful start. We didn't play with a lot of quality either.

"In fairness to the players, they kept going, the spirit was there.

"We tried to change it at half-time to put more pressure on the backline and give us extra numbers in midfield, but overall, it was a disappointing performance.

"Across the field, we weren't at our level."

Newcastle riding high

Co. Antrim native Rodgers added that the side would review the performance tomorrow ahead of a difficult trip to Liverpool on Friday.

Monday's result leaves Leicester in 13th place, four points ahead of Wolves in 17th.

Newcastle, meanwhile, move up to second, four points behind leaders Arsenal and a point ahead of third-placed City, although they have played two games more than either of their rivals.

Arsenal host West Ham tonight while City travel to Leeds United on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on St Stephen's Day, Tottenham came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Brentford and Wolves overturned a 1-0 deficit to beat Everton 2-1, Rayan Aït-Nouri scoring the winner in the 95th minute.

Nine-man Crystal Palace lost 3-0 at home to Fulham, while Southampton also shipped three goals at home to Brighton as they lost 3-1.

Liverpool won an entertaining encounter at Villa Park 3-1, the visitors' goals coming from Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic, with Ollie Watkins replying for the hosts.