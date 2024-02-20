‘We will miss you forever’: Emotional tributes at funeral of tragic teen Leah O’Meara
THE funeral has taken place of a 15-year-old girl who was killed when the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Tipperary.

Leah O’Meara was in one of two cars involved the incident which happened on the R503 at Rearcross, near Nenagh at 6.45pm on Thursday, February 15.

The teenager, who hailed from Holycross in Thurles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other occupants of the car – a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and a girl in her mid-teens, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Leah O'Meara died following a collision in Tipperary (Pic: O'Meara family)

Ms O’Meara’s funeral took place this morning at Bothar Na Naomh Church in Thurles.

The popular schoolgirl’s friends and classmates formed a guard of honour as her body was brought into the church.

During the service her friend Adam paid tribute an emotional tribute, stating: “I can’t believe you are gone,”

“I will love you and miss you forever,” he added.

“I will miss our movie nights, I will miss your contagious laugh, I will miss you every day my best friend and sister.”

Ms O’Meara’s older sister Rebecca said: “My beautiful baby sister why have you been taken, you had your whole life ahead of you.”

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces, I love you so much,” she added.

“I promised I would buy you a tracksuit if you passed your leaving cert, but now I have bought things for your grave instead.

“Sleep tight my sister.”

