Weapons and cigarettes discovered by Gardaí following search in Co Longford

A LARGE number of weapons and over 6,000 illegal cigarettes have been seized following a raid carried out by Gardaí in Longford.

At around 3pm on Sunday 20 February Gardaí conducted a search under warrant at a premises with the assistance of the Longford District Detective Unit, the Community Engagement Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

"During the course of this search, 18 large knives, 11 imitation firearms, one small hatchet, one canister of pepper spray and one baton were seized alongside a number of other items," a spokesperson said.

"In addition to this, 6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized. All of the seized items have been sent for analysis.

"No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing."