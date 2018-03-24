The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears

IT'S finally beginning to resemble Spring outside.

Today in Ireland is an unusually sunny day and it looks like the dry weather is set to continue. Temperatures today are set to reach highs of 9 or 10 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, it will stay dry but there will be showers throughout the day.

Advertisement

For tomorrow's predictions, it will stay mainly dry and sunny with the occasional shower and temperatures are set to stay at 9 or 10 degrees.

Sunday night will see rainfall and go eastwards before a cloudy day on Monday.