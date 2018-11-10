The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
It's going to be a wet weekend.

This evening's showers will mainly occur along the coastal areas of the country, leaving most of the country dry and clear.

Low temperatures to reach 1 and 5 degrees with some mist/patchy fog developing around dawn.

Showers will be well scattered across the west of the country during Sunday morning but they will become more widespread and heavy during the afternoon.

Cool and breezy with highs of 8 to 12 degrees in freshening southerly winds.

Sunday night will have scattered heavy showers overnight, some prolonged in places with a risk of isolated thunderstorms and windy in western and northwestern counties.

Lowest temperatures to reach between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius with some grass frost in some eastern parts.

