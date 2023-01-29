'We're privileged to share a dressing room with him': Postecoglou praises key player as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0

CELTIC manager Ange Postecoglou has said he and his squad are 'privileged' to share a dressing room with Hoops captain Callum McGregor.

The 29-year-old made his 400th appearance for the Glasgow club in Sunday's 2-0 win at Dundee United that restored the Hoops' nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Jota and Aaron Mooy were on the scoresheet at Tannadice with a quick-fire double after the break following a goalless first half.

However, Postecoglou — who made McGregor captain after being appointed manager in 2021 — reserved special praise for the Scot on his landmark outing.

"It's outstanding," Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

"I said to the lads in there that they're sharing a dressing room with a pretty special individual in terms of what he's done in the game.

"As I said to them, if you watch him play it's like he's making his debut every time he plays because he plays as if he's got something to prove.

"He's done it all but that's the kind of character you want and we're all pretty privileged to share a dressing from with him."

During his time at Celtic, McGregor has won seven league titles, four Scottish Cups and five League Cups.

Last season, he was named PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year and has twice been included in the PFA's Team of the Year.

Hoops maintain discipline

McGregor was his usual dynamic self on Sunday, however the sides were level at the break, Reo Hatate going closest for the visitors with an effort that came off the post.

Referee Don Robertson also overturned his decision to award Celtic a 43rd-minute penalty after a VAR check following a clash between Kyogo Furuhashi and Terrors keeper Mark Birighitti.

However, on 51 minutes, Jota nodded in from an almost impossible angle from a Mooy cross, before the Australian doubled the lead from the spot after a handball by Kieran Freeman.

Celtic finally have the breakthrough! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pjD2VAFs5u — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 29, 2023

"I thought the lads handled it really well in difficult conditions against opposition who are pretty disciplined and working hard to try and stop us," said Postecoglou.

"But we maintained our own discipline and played our football.

"We probably just missed a little bit of cutting edge in the front third in the first half but we got a couple of goals in the second half and could have had a couple more.

"The players handled it really well."

Celtic host fourth-place Livingston on Wednesday before travelling to McDiarmid Park on Sunday for a midday kick-off against St Johnstone.