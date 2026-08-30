Two arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €2.3m during attempted handover 

TWO men have been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs worth €2.3m in an attempted handover in Blanchardstown on Friday.

The operation was carried out by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) who observed and intercepted the handover of suspected drugs in a public place in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Gardaí seized approximately 18kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €1.8m.

An additional 4kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €400,000 was seized from a vehicle located at the scene.

Follow-up searches in both Dublin Metropolitan Region North and Dublin Metropolitan Region South uncovered an additional 5,000 MDMA tablets worth an estimated €50,000 and 4kg of cannabis herb, worth an estimated €56,000.

In total, the estimated value of the seizures is €2,306,000.

A man in his 50s and another in his 60s were arrested and are currently being detained at a garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The seized drugs are due to be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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