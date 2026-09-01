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Man charged over business park brawl which left man in critical condition
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Man charged over business park brawl which left man in critical condition

A MAN has been charged in connection with an incident in a Dublin business park which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating what they describe as an “incident of violent disorder” which happened in the Leopardstown area of the city on August 29.

The incident happened at the South County Business Park in Dublin's Leopardstown

“At around 8:25pm, Gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park,” the police force said in a statement.

“A man, aged in his 20s, received serious injuries and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition,” they confirmed.

Two other men, who are both aged in their 20s, were brought to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s who was arrested following the incident has since been charged.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ No. 12) yesterday morning (August 31).

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See More: Assault, Dublin

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