Man charged over business park brawl which left man in critical condition

A MAN has been charged in connection with an incident in a Dublin business park which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí are investigating what they describe as an “incident of violent disorder” which happened in the Leopardstown area of the city on August 29.

“At around 8:25pm, Gardaí and emergency services received reports of an incident involving a number of people at South County Business Park,” the police force said in a statement.

“A man, aged in his 20s, received serious injuries and is being treated at Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition,” they confirmed.

Two other men, who are both aged in their 20s, were brought to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s who was arrested following the incident has since been charged.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ No. 12) yesterday morning (August 31).

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