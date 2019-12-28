Woman in her 20s dies and man injured in Donegal collision
A WOMAN in her 20s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Donegal.

The incident occurred at around 11.30pm on Friday at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon, Co. Donegal.

The woman, who was the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital.

A male passenger, also in his 20s, was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene.

It is the second fatality on Donegal's roads in as many days after a man in his 30s died in a single-vehicle collision at Porthall, Lifford in the early hours of St Stephen's Day.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information or dash cam footage relating to Friday's collision to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

