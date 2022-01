A woman in her fifties has died in a house fire in Co Meath.

The body of the woman was found inside the property after emergency services were called to the house in Kilmurray, Trim, this morning at 8.30am.

The coroner has been notified and the woman’s body was removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan.

It is understood the death is being treated as an accident.

