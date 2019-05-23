Woman, 58, who died on Ryanair flight in Majorca named as Scottish holidaymaker
News

Woman, 58, who died on Ryanair flight in Majorca named as Scottish holidaymaker

A WOMAN who passed away on a Ryanair jet in Majorca on Wednesday has been named as Scottish tourist Janice McNeill.

The 58-year-old became ill inside the cabin of an Edinburgh-bound flight just minutes before take-off from Palma de Mallorca Airport at around 12.30pm.

Paramedics were called on board but she was pronounced dead shortly later from a suspected heart attack, according to local media.

Ms McNeill was on holiday on the Spanish island ahead of her 59th birthday next Monday.

In a statement, a Ryanair spokesperson said: "This flight from Palma to Edinburgh was delayed ahead of take-off after a customer became ill prior to departure.

Advertisement

"Paramedics boarded the aircraft after medical assistance was requested but the customer sadly passed away.

"Ryanair extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved and is providing any assistance required."

Janice McNeill, 58, died after boarding a Ryanair flight in Majorca on Wednesday (Image: Stock)

The UK Foreign Office said its staff were "supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Spain".

Ms McNeill's body was taken to a local hospital and an autopsy is due to be carried out to clarify her cause of death, reports Diario de Mallorca.

However, it is understood that all signs point to the Scottish holidaymaker having suffered a cardiac arrest and died from natural causes.

Advertisement

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed: "About 12.30pm the alarm was raised about the death of a woman on a plane bound for Edinburgh that was on the tarmac in an airport apron.

"A doctor certified her death from cardiac arrest.

"The dead woman is a British woman who would have been 59 next Monday."

It comes just two months after British grandmother-of-two Ann Rudkin died after falling ill on an EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Malaga in March.

And in 2015, mother-of-two Davina Taverner collapsed three hours into a Ryanair flight to Lanzarote after suffering heart problems in the toilets.

See More: Air Travel, Cardiac Arrest, Heart Attack, Janice McNeill, Majorca, Passenger Death, Ryanair, Spain, Sudden Death

Related

Ryanair profits hit four-year low amid falling ticket prices and Brexit uncertainty
News 3 days ago

Ryanair profits hit four-year low amid falling ticket prices and Brexit uncertainty

By: Aidan Lonergan

AerSpace: Aer Lingus launches 'premium travel service' for first time
News 2 weeks ago

AerSpace: Aer Lingus launches 'premium travel service' for first time

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ryanair flight from hell as several passengers arrested after booze-fuelled 'rave' sparked brawling mid-air
News 3 weeks ago

Ryanair flight from hell as several passengers arrested after booze-fuelled 'rave' sparked brawling mid-air

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Homeless men set on fire while sleeping under a bridge
News 7 minutes ago

Homeless men set on fire while sleeping under a bridge

By: Harry Brent

Is Ireland home to its very own version of the Loch Ness Monster?
News 35 minutes ago

Is Ireland home to its very own version of the Loch Ness Monster?

By: Jack Beresford

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton back for explosive sequel
News 1 hour ago

Terminator: Dark Fate trailer – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton back for explosive sequel

By: Jack Beresford

RBS-backed digital banking app Loot enters administration
News 3 hours ago

RBS-backed digital banking app Loot enters administration

By: Aidan Lonergan

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best
News 4 hours ago

'It looks like Donald Trump on heroin' – Fans mock new Belfast statue of Manchester United legend George Best

By: Aidan Lonergan