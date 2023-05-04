Woman and her children saved from burning house thanks to ‘quick-thinking’ neighbours
News

Woman and her children saved from burning house thanks to ‘quick-thinking’ neighbours

A WOMAN and her children who were inside a house that was set alight during an arson attack were saved by the ‘quick actions’ of their neighbours.

PSNI officers investigating the incident, which took place in the Glentaisie Park area of Portrush in Co. Antrim, confirm that they were called to the property at around 2.40am this morning.

A bin had been set alight, with the fire spreading across the garden and onto a house where a woman and children were inside.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner explained: “It was reported that a bin located adjacent to a garden in the area was set alight.

“The fire spread to a nearby boundary fence, tyres and pallets that were located in the garden.”

They explained: “Damage was reported to a number of windows and the front door of a nearby property during the incident.

“It was reported a woman in her 30s and her children were inside the property.”

Firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life by the PSNI.

“We are not investigating a more tragic incident, due to the quick actions of local residents,” Det Ser Gardiner added.

“As a result, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing, and we are treated this incident as arson with intent to endanger life."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 100 29/04/21.

