Woman appears in court after man dies in dog attack
News

A WOMAN has appeared in court after a man died from serious injuries sustained in a dog attack in the early hours of Wednesday.

Leanne McDonnell, 32, of Shirley Road, Stratford, London appearded at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Akif Mustaq, 42, passed away in hospital following the incident, which occurred shortly before 5am on Wednesday, December 3.

McDonnell is also charged with failing in the duty, as a person responsible for an animal, to ensure its welfare and having custody of a fighting dog.

She also faces three counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing no injury in relation to a separate incident on Monday, November 18.

McDonnell, who the court heard was friends with Mr Mustaq, did not enter any pleas and was granted conditional bail to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 6.

The dog that was involved in the incidents, believed to be a pit bull terrier, has been seized by the police.

