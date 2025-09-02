Witness appeal after series of incidents in counties across Ireland

GARDAÍ have issued a witness appeal after a series of incidents occurred across counties Clare and Tipperary over the weekend.

Officers were called to the first incident in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, August 30.

“At approximately 4:20am, Gardaí received a report of burglary at a residence in the Parkmore area of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“A number of items and a sum of cash were reported as stolen.

“A number of similar incidents have since also been reported in the Parkmore area,” they added.

Later that morning, at around 5.45am, Gardaí in Killaloe, Co. Clare responded to an attempted burglary at a commercial premises on Convent Hill.

“While in the course of responding to this incident, a vehicle deliberately collided with an official Garda patrol car,” a garda spokesperson confirmed.

“Gardaí pursued the suspect vehicle at a safe distance into Ballina and towards Birdhill, where a number of items were subsequently thrown at the patrol car,” they explained.

“The suspect vehicle proceeded onto the M7 motorway and continued to drive in a dangerous manner, travelling southbound in the northbound carriageway.”

The vehicle was eventually stopped at the Golf Links Road in Ballysimon, Co. Limerick.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 20s, who were arrested at the scene, are being held at a Garda station in the Clare/Tipperary Division.

A number of items reported as stolen were recovered at the scene and the vehicle was seized by Gardaí and removed for technical examination.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to any of the incidents to come forward.

“Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) in the Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Killaloe, Co. Clare areas between 3am and 6am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the movements of a Laois (LS) registered black BMW 520 in these areas in the early hours of Saturday, 30th August 2025,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.