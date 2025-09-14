Elderly man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tipperary

AN ELDERLY man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Tipperary.

The incident took place on St Michael's Avenue in Tipperary Town on Friday evening.

"A man in his 80s was taken to University Hospital Limerick, where he is in critical condition," read a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí have since arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the incident and he is currently being detained at a garda station in Co. Tipperary.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information on the incident.

Anyone who was in the area of St Michael's Avenue between 7pm and 10pm on Friday and has video camera footage is asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station.